The tragic death of an 11-year-old girl in Lanús, a suburb of Buenos Aires, shocks the country and leads the main candidates to suspend their campaigning activities as a sign of mourning and solidarity with the victim’s family. The shadow of mourning and the debate on insecurity looms over the electoral campaign as Argentina prepares for the PASO primaries next Sunday, August 13.

This Wednesday, August 9, Morena Domínguez was going to school when she was the victim of a violent assault. Two criminals aboard a motorcycle attacked her in an attempt to steal her backpack and mobile phone.

In the middle of the struggle, the girl was dragged and beaten, suffering a fatal blow to the head. The Lanús community was shocked by the tragic event.

Images captured by nearby security cameras show the moment the attackers approached Morena on her motorcycle, stripping her of her belongings as she fell to the pavement.

Neighbors who witnessed the scene called the police and helped the victim, but his condition worsened. Despite medical efforts, Morena died shortly after at the Evita de Lanús Hospital.

A political campaign rocked by violence

News of the young woman’s death spread like wildfire, rocking the already heated political campaign in Argentina. Presidential candidates from all political factions called off their closing campaign rallies in a unanimous gesture of respect for the victim and her family.

Given the painful crime of Morena that occurred this morning in Lanús, Unión por la Patria decided to suspend the campaign closing ceremony scheduled for tomorrow at the Teatro Argentino de La Plata. We accompany their relatives and ask for justice. — Union for the Homeland 🇦🇷 (@unionxlapatria) August 9, 2023



Patricia Bullrich, former Minister of Security and candidate for the Presidency for the Together for Change alliance, expressed her pain and called for an urgent change in the country’s security policy.

Again the pain. Now with the murder of Morena, 11 years old. All my accompaniment and support to family and friends. We cannot continue living with so much anguish and fear. This no longer works. They transformed Argentina into an unlivable country. — Patricia Bullrich (@PatoBullrich) August 9, 2023



The Government also joined the duel. Alex Kicillof, governor of the province of Buenos Aires and candidate for re-election, highlighted the need for Justice and effective measures to combat insecurity. “Nothing will restore Morena’s life, but this horrendous crime, which moves the entire community, will not go unpunished,” he said in an official statement.

For his part, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, mayor of Buenos Aires and a competitor of Bullrich, joined the chorus of lamentations, while the nation processed the shocking loss.

There are no words for so much pain. My condolences to Morena’s family and her loved ones. We need justice. I will accompany them to demand it. — Horacio Rodríguez Larreta (@horaciorlarreta) August 9, 2023



Insecurity, among the main axes of the electoral campaign

Morena’s death highlighted the deep security problems facing Argentina and heightened the anxiety of the population that was already worried about the rising crime rate and the sense of vulnerability.

Several murders throughout the year, such as the murder of a businessman and the attack on a police officer, had a strong impact on society, but these were not isolated events. A report carried out by the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area warns that until June 2023, 1,200 violent robberies were registered, and of these 22 resulted in homicides.

Police officers protect themselves from demonstrators during a demonstration carried out by residents of the Lanús municipality to demand justice for the crime of an 11-year-old girl by stealing her backpack in Lanús, Buenos Aires province, Argentina, on August 9, 2023. The crime of an 11-year-old girl to steal her backpack when she was going to school this Wednesday morning shocked Argentines and shook the electoral campaign ahead of the primaries on Sunday. AFP – EMILIANO LASALVIA

However, the high inflation that exceeded 100% in February 2023 is one of the main priorities of the candidates.

Argentina is preparing for the primary elections (PASO) on Sunday, a crucial contest that will determine the candidates who will compete in the general elections this October 22.

With information from EFE and local media