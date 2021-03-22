Karen Strentz, MP for the German Christian Democratic Party, died on her plane back from Cuba to Germany.

The news of the death was confirmed by a spokesman for Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party bloc in the state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Eckart-Reichberg, late Sunday evening.

Reheberg said that a member of the Federal Parliament (Bundestag) was accompanied by her husband on a return flight from Cuba to Germany and collapsed during the flight.

The spokesman added that despite the emergency landing in Ireland, the deputy could not be helped, as she had already died.

Reheberg said he was deeply affected by the news of the death. Reheberg is a companion and pavilion for the political path of Strentz.

It was not immediately clear why Strents lived in Cuba or why she died.