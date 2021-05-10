The prosecutor’s office in the French capital, Paris, said the serial killer Michel Fournieres died Monday at the age of 79.

Fournier confessed to his crimes and had been hunting young girls for at least 15 years in France and Belgium.

Fournier, who has been called the “Ardennes Monster,” and his ex-wife received a life sentence in 2008 for the murder of seven people.

From 1986 to 2003, he kidnapped and killed several girls and women with the help of his ex-wife, after he assaulted them.

The butcher and his ex-wife were arrested in June 2003 in Belgium when a 13-year-old girl they had kidnapped managed to sneak in.

From the bus she was stuck in and reported to the police.

In 2018, he received a life sentence in a separate murder case. Then, in 2020, he confessed to killing a girl who was missing and the police had not found the perpetrator.

Last November, Fournier was taken to hospital for a short time after he suffered a fainting spell in his cell.

In recent months, his health condition, especially nervousness, has deteriorated.

And the Ministry of Justice confirmed, earlier today, that he had been transferred to the “Petay Salpetriere” hospital for treatment.

During their trial in 2008, Attorney General Mournerier and his ex-wife, Monique Oliver, were described as hideous thugs murdered in cold blood of a kind the country had never seen before.