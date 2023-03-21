A 26-year-old female citizen died as a result of a drift accident that led to her colliding with a palm tree and the wall of a house on Al Nakheel Street in the Emirate of Fujairah.

The Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at the Fujairah Police General Command, Colonel Saleh Muhammad Abdullah Al-Dhanhani, told Emirates Today that a report was received from the operations room at the Fujairah General Command stating that a vehicle crashed into the wall of a house opposite Al-Nakhil Street in the Emirate of Fujairah. Receiving the communication, which was found to have occurred as a result of the sudden swerving of the deceased’s vehicle, which led to its deterioration and collision with a palm tree on the side of the road, and then a wall of a house.

He added that the rescue teams of the Fujairah Civil Defense were called, who succeeded in extracting the driver of the vehicle after she was trapped as a result of the accident, and she was immediately transferred to the hospital to receive the necessary treatment, but she died as a result of the severe injuries she suffered as a result of the accident.

For its part, the Fujairah Police General Command called on drivers to adhere to safe driving on the internal and external roads during rain and weather fluctuations, and urged road users to follow the weather, reduce speeds on the roads, leave a sufficient safety distance between vehicles, and the need to adhere to the speed limit on the roads.