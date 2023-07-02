In a previous interview last month, Joe talked about a musculoskeletal disease in which his muscles are unusually sensitive to stress.

Joe said he feared that overtraining could lead to a heart attack due to his rare muscle condition.

Joe’s friend wrote on “Instagram”: “I was with him during his illness, and he complained of pain in his neck days before his death.”

Joe gained fame through his bodybuilding routine with content he shares almost daily.

A follower commented on the news of his death, saying: “Rest in peace brother, you inspired me in so many ways. Fly high.”

Another said, “Big guy with a BIGGER heart! I’m going to miss you!!!”