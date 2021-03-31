The death of a coach who had a strange drink before training

A sports coach under the age of 29 died after consuming a strange pre-workout drink that contained 200 times the caffeine found in a regular cup of coffee.

Thomas Mansfield, a father of two children, complained of a sudden acceleration in his heart rate, and then he felt unwell and was subsequently transferred to the emergency department of a hospital.

The coroner said that the results of the coach’s autopsy indicate that the temporary cause of his death was caffeine poisoning in Ruthen County, England, according to what was reported by the British newspaper, Sada Al-Balad, from the British Daily Mail.

He added that many pre-workout brands range from 150 mg to 300 mg of caffeine per serving, and one teaspoon of pure caffeine powder contains 3,200 mg.

He stressed that it is still not clear what mixture or how much Mansfield uses of this drink, especially since one cup of coffee usually raises the level of caffeine in the blood to number 1 per liter, and about 2 to 6 depending on strength.