A young citizen died as a result of falling from a high place in one of the mountainous areas in Ras Al Khaimah. The head of the Rams Police Station, Lieutenant Colonel Ahmed Al Mazyoud, said that the details of the incident began with the young man going out on a picnic trip as usual, but he was late for his usual return date, which prompted his relatives and the people of the region to search for him. To no avail, so that they report his absence to the competent authorities in Ras Al Khaimah Police.

He added that a search team was formed by the elements of the comprehensive Rams Police Station and the Search and Rescue Department and the National Ambulance with the participation of a number of the people of the area who are most familiar with its terrain, and they began the search process until he was found dead in one of the rugged areas as a result of his fall from a high place, pointing out that he was transported The body of the deceased is taken to the hospital, and the competent authorities proceed with their procedures.