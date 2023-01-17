A 62-year-old Emirati citizen died, last Sunday evening, as a result of health complications, while walking on the Burj Al-Rabi mountain track in the city of Khorfakkan, although rescue teams managed to reach him, take him down and provide him with first aid. Where his health condition was critical. ‏

The head of the Khorfakkan Comprehensive Police Station, Lieutenant Colonel Saeed Rashid Al-Hayaye, stated that the operations room of the Eastern Region Police Department had received a report stating that a person on the Jabal Al-Rabi trail was in a state of fatigue and was unable to continue walking due to extreme fatigue. Police patrol and rescue teams of the Civil Defense Department in Khorfakkan and the National Ambulance to the Al-Balagh site, and succeeded in reaching it with the help of the people on the mountain path, and he was transferred by the National Ambulance to Khorfakkan Hospital for treatment, but he died. ‏

The Eastern Region Police Department called on the public who practice sports on the mountain paths to ensure their health condition in general and that they do not suffer from chronic diseases that may pose a danger to them during exercise, and to take all security and safety precautions and use safe roads and paths when climbing the mountain to ensure their safety. In addition to contacting the police in the event of any injury or fatigue, via the numbers 092057555 or 999.