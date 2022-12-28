A 39-year-old citizen and his 13-year-old child died yesterday after they fell and drowned in a water hole in the Wadi Shehah area in Ras Al Khaimah. The operations room received a report yesterday stating that a citizen and his child drowned in a water hole in Wadi Shehah. Maritime rescue at Ras Al Khaimah Police to the scene. Ras Al Khaimah Police stated that the details of the accident occurred when the child drowned inside the hole filled with rainwater, so his father rushed to try to save him, but they died by drowning in the hole. And she pointed out that the marine rescue men, upon their arrival, began a wide search operation using rubber boats until they were able to recover the bodies of the child and his father, where they were taken to the hospital, while the competent authorities took over the accident to complete the legal procedures followed.