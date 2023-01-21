A 20-year-old citizen died when his vehicle collided with a light pole and split in two, in Dhadna, Fujairah.
The Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at the Fujairah Police General Command, Colonel Saleh Muhammad Abdullah Al-Dhanhani, stated that the accident occurred as a result of the excessive speed that led to the deterioration of the vehicle and its collision with a lamppost on the side of the road in the Dhadna area in the Emirate of Fujairah, which led to the death of the young man instantly.
