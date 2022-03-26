The teams of the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense dealt yesterday evening, Friday evening, with the accident of the fall of a 3-year-old child into a well 72 meters deep from the surface of the well in Al Dhaher area in Al Ain, which led to his death.

A notification had been received to the operations room, and the competent teams immediately moved and began their duties at the site.

The authority called on the public to ensure that any wells or pits in the vicinity of homes or nearby areas are filled in to ensure the protection of children and to preserve their safety and not endanger them.

The authority also appealed to community members not to circulate any incorrect information or publish photos and information that affect the privacy of the deceased’s family.



