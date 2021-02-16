A 5-year-old Arab boy died after his body was suspended in one of the doors of the house in which he lives with his family in Wasit, Sharjah, this evening, before his arrival at the hospital.

The child was playing in the yard of the house, and then he was stuck between the door and the wall, and due to his weakness he was unable to extricate himself or seek help from his family members, which led to his death at his location, and the incident file was transferred to the competent security authorities in Sharjah to complete the investigations.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

