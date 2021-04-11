The death of a five-year-old child in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) as a result of shelling of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) was qualified by the investigating authorities as a terrorist act. This statement was made by the head of the DPR Denis Pushilin in an interview with the Vesti Nedeli program on the Rossiya1 TV channel. TASS…

“The initiated criminal case concerns the death of a child. The child, according to preliminary results of the investigation, died due to the fact that an unmanned aerial vehicle dropped an unidentified explosive device into a residential sector. This crime is qualified as a terrorist act, ”he said.

On April 3, the People’s Militia of the DPR announced that a child born in 2016 died and a local resident was injured as a result of an unmanned aerial vehicle shelling the outskirts of Donetsk by an unmanned aerial vehicle of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. A drone dropped an improvised explosive device near a residential building in the village of Aleksandrovskoye.

The military conflict in Donbass began in 2014, when parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions declared independence after the change of the central government in Kiev. Ukraine accuses Russia of occupying these territories. Moscow rejects the claim.