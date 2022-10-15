A spokesman for the Jordanian Public Security told Sky News Arabia that a 12-year-old juvenile had died while he was near Marka roundabout, in the Jordanian capital, Amman.

The spokesman added that the child died when a “brick” fell on him from the top of a building.

He indicated that the body was taken to the hospital, and the authorities launched an investigation.

The quarter-final match of the 2022 Jordan Cup brought together the two football poles in the country, Al-Faisaly and Al-Wehdat, and ended with Al-Wehdat winning on penalties, on Friday.

Hate speech outlaws the public

Earlier, the Jordan Football Association decided to hold the match without an audience.

The Federation issued a clarification statement in which it confirmed that it decided to hold the match on Friday evening within the quarter-finals of the Jordan Cup 2022 without the presence of an audience, at the request of the security authorities.

He stressed that this decision comes in order to preserve the integrity of the pillars of the football system.

The hate speech and quarrels between the fans of the two teams on social media platforms, in recent days, prompted the security services to recommend organizing the match without an audience.

arrest of instigators

Jordanian security arrested people who wrote leaflets and posted videos inciting violence and hatred in football stadiums.

The Public Security Directorate confirmed that, through the Cybercrime Unit, it monitors everything published in this regard, from any party, to take legal measures against the accounts and pages that broadcast such a speech, close them, and prosecute those responsible for it in accordance with the provisions of the law, regardless of its source.

She emphasized that she would not tolerate any behavior that threatens societal peace, and called on everyone to renounce such extraneous behaviors on the single Jordanian family.

It is noteworthy that the Al-Faisaly and Al-Wehdat teams are among the largest Jordanian football teams, and their fans constitute the largest segment among sports fans in Jordan.