The death of 6 members of one family, after a fire broke out in their home

The Vietnamese police announced today, Tuesday, the killing of 6 members of one family, including a two-month-old infant, after a fire broke out in their home in Ho Chi Minh City, southern Vietnam.

Fire engulfed the four-storey house in the early hours of this morning.

The homeowner, Luke Chan Tam, 54, was not at home at the time of the fire and tried to enter the house to save his family. He was severely burned.

According to local media reports, about 50 firefighters were sent to the home to try to get the family members out.

When they finally managed to enter the house, they found the bodies of the family members, representing three generations, including Tamm’s wife, children and grandchildren.

The local authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire.