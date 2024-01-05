In France, the death of 17 thousand COVID-19 patients was linked to an anti-malaria drug

French scientists have linked the death of almost 17 thousand COVID-19 patients in six countries – France, Belgium, Italy, Spain, Turkey and the United States – to taking the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine. The results of their research published in the journal Biomedicine & Pharmacotherapy.

It is noted that the medicine was prescribed to patients in the absence of evidence confirming its benefit. The material emphasizes that in 2021, the journal Nature published calculations according to which the use of hydroxychloroquine increased mortality by 11% due to heart rhythm disturbances and other side effects.