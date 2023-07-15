Tens of millions of Americans witnessed dangerously high temperatures, yesterday, Friday, due to the strong heat wave, which extends from California in the west, to parts of Florida in the east, passing through the state of Texas, while it is expected to reach its peak at the end of this week.

Since the beginning of the week, a heat wave has prevailed in the desert southwestern states, which poses a health hazard to the elderly, construction and delivery workers, and homeless people, according to AFP.

In Arizona, one of the states most affected, daily life has become like a race against the sun’s rays, as the city of Phoenix, the state capital, recorded yesterday, Friday, a temperature exceeding 43 degrees for the fifteenth day in a row, according to the US Meteorological Service.

The intense heat caused the cancellation of a series of concerts that were scheduled to take place in the evening every weekend of the summer in the city.

For several days now, the authorities have been sounding the alarm constantly, advising residents to avoid outdoor daytime activities and to watch for signs of dehydration, which can quickly become fatal in the heat.

And meteorologists warned that “the most severe periods of the heat wave begin” at the end of this week, according to AFP.

Al-Sultan expects Nevada City to break the temperature record on Sunday.

In California, the famous Death Valley, which is one of the hottest places on Earth, is also likely to set records on Sunday that may touch 54 degrees Celsius.

This past weekend, high temperatures led to the deaths of 10 migrants along the US border with Mexico, according to border police.

In Texas, the city of El Paso on Thursday recorded a temperature of more than 37.7 degrees Celsius for the twenty-seventh day.

On Tuesday, the White House announced the development of a “National Heat Strategy.” “Millions of Americans are affected by extreme heat waves of increasing intensity, frequency and duration due to climate change,” President Joe Biden said in a statement.