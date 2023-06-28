The city of Nanterre and other municipalities in the Paris region have experienced a night of riots after a 17-year-old teenager died Tuesday morning from a shot by a police officer on the outskirts of the capital. The agent responsible for opening fire is in custody and is being investigated for voluntary manslaughter. A video of the death of the young Naël circulated throughout Tuesday on social networks. The video shows two traffic police officers who have just stopped a yellow Mercedes AMG vehicle on a street in Nanterre. They lean into the driver’s window, who apparently refuses to obey them and drives off. One of the agents shoots. Seconds later, the car crashes into a traffic sign. An attempt was made to revive him, but he died a few minutes later. Two other passengers were traveling in the vehicle: one is unaccounted for; the other, also a minor, was arrested, according to the world.

A law passed in 2017 specifies the circumstances in which police and gendarmes can use their weapons. From the outset, they can only be used “in case of absolute necessity and in a strictly proportionate manner”. The rule adds: “When [los agentes] They cannot immobilize vehicles, boats or other means of transport, except through the use of weapons, whose drivers do not comply with the order to stop and whose occupants are likely to perpetrate, in flight, attacks against their life or physical integrity or that of others. others”.

“Nothing, nothing justifies the death of a young man”, French President Emmanuel Macron has said, from Marseille, on the last day of a three-day visit to this city. “It is necessary that there be affection and respect for young Naël and his family and those close to him; calm so that justice is done and calm in general because we do not need a conflagration and a situation that deteriorates ”.

Images of the riots have sparked shock and anger in a country where police are repeatedly singled out for their excessive use of force. Incidents at police roadblocks for disobeying the order to stop are also common. Every year around 150 cases of use of weapons by agents against moving vehicles are recorded.

The soccer player Kylian Mbappé wrote on the social network Twitter: “France hurts me. An unacceptable situation. All my thoughts to the family and those close to Naël, this little angel who left too soon. “May a justice worthy of this name honor the memory of this child”, wrote filmmaker Omar Sy.

“We have all seen these extremely shocking images,” Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said on Wednesday. “I have a thought for him and his family, and I want to tell you that at the Ministry of the Interior and the National Police we want the whole truth about what happened to be known and, respecting the times of justice, as soon as possible.”

The security forces detained 31 people, 24 officers were injured, some 40 vehicles were burned and an annex building of the City Hall in Mantes-la-Jolie, near Paris, was set on fire, according to Darmanin, who announced the mobilization of 2,000 police and gendarmes. to maintain public order. The disturbances continued during the early morning until 3.30.

