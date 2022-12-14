Criminal, the undersecretary continues to “save” vaccines and disdains the use of face masks.

A reporter raised yesterday morning:

–In Nuevo León, the mandatory use of face masks in closed spaces was announced again due to the increase in COVID infections. Taking advantage of the fact that Dr. Alcocer is here, I ask him if, given this rebound that is being registered at the national level, they are considering making this use mandatory throughout the country.

The person who responded was Hugo López-Gatell:

“We are definitely not going to make any mandatory measure because there is proven scientific experience in public health that the measures that are imposed are not useful, they are not effective, but this is also completely consistent with a principle of political conduct that has arranged by the president and who governs his entire cabinet that things are not imposed, they kindly persuade themselves. So, science is combined with a policy of this nature…”.

Persuasive as it is believed, Doctor Death jittered to avoid answering if vaccination will be intensified and where one can go for reinforcement:

“To all the health units in the sector. The vaccines that we are giving more actively right now are those for influenza, (…). And those who have not received the COVID vaccines can also find them in the different health units ”.

There is no hope, then, for the people who want reinforcement.

Neither for young people who want to prevent winter flu:

“What we see is that healthy young people go to the flu vaccination stations and this takes away the opportunity for people who really benefit from the vaccine (…). There is no need for them to get vaccinated,…”.

Don’t public health services have the obligation to guarantee the right of the entire population to be immunized against preventable diseases?

Infected with four-theism and with his back to science and his responsibility, the pathetic undersecretary does not seem to have listened to what the president had just promised. Lopez Obrador:

“We are going to report on the situation of the pandemic, the respiratory diseases that are being suffered and the underlying structural plan to guarantee the right of Mexicans to health (…), as established in Article Four of the Constitution…”.

Denied to understand the convenience of using face masks to reduce the risks of spreading or contracting respiratory diseases, the importance of their use decreased again:

“It is useful for closed public spaces, particularly very closed ones like transportation. Its usefulness is lost as it is a more ventilated space or in the open air…”.

Contemptuous of the recommendations of true experts and of the World and Pan-American Health organizations, he continues to refuse to persuade the use of masks.

Total: Neither sufficient vaccines nor recommendation for the use of face masks.

It doesn’t matter to him that in the last three months alone the United States has registered 18 million infected and 4,500 deaths…