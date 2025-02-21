The Dean of Madrid’s lawyer acknowledges that the prosecutor’s statement on the case of Ayuso’s couple

Eugenio Ribón, dean of the Madrid Bar Association, appeared this Friday as a witness in the Supreme Court to recognize that the entity that presides only considered criminal that the Prosecutor’s Office issued a statement on the case of Isabel Díaz Ayuso’s couple, and not The news published in the media that reflected the details of the complaint against him for fiscal fraud. “The media of the media were never the interest of ICAM. We always focus on the Prosecutor’s Office, ”he explained.

The judge who investigates the attorney general quotes as a witness the Secretary of Organization of the PSOE of Madrid

The Madrid Bar Association chaired by Ribón was the first to raise his voice after the filtration of an email of the defense of Alberto González Amador in which the businessman recognized his fiscal fraud of 350,000 euros and offered a pact to the Prosecutor’s Office. The entity filed a complaint that, together with the criminal actions of the Ayuso couple, became the case that started in the Superior Court of Madrid and is currently processed in the Supreme.

His first complaint was related to a statement on March 14 with which the Prosecutor’s Office sought From the mail with the confession sent by lawyer Carlos Neira on behalf of González Amador to prosecutor Julián Salto.

Sources of the case explain that he has reported that on March 15, one day after the prosecution of the Prosecutor’s Office, he was called to a meeting with the Attorney General, the provincial prosecutor of Madrid, the Fiscal Lieutenant Diego Villafañe and two more people, much more people I expected. A meeting in which they did not reach any agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office, which proposed to make a joint statement to explain that the relations had not eroded.

In his statement, according to legal sources, the magistrate himself has asked his opinion about the confidentiality of the agreements between the Prosecutor’s Office and the lawyers, but warning at the same time that it is a more typical opinion of an expert. He has reiterated that from the beginning they did not look at the filtration of the documentation of the case but only of the Prosecutor’s Office that, according to the Supreme Admissions Chamber, did not reveal any secret.

To date, Ni Ribón or the ICAM have spoken about a revelation that emerged the testimony of Miguel Ángel Rodríguez, chief of Isabel Díaz Ayuso Cabinet in the Community of Madrid: that González Amador was the first to filter, on the morning of the 12th March, an email from the prosecutor jumps on his case. He made it reach Rodríguez and the chief of Ayuso Cabinet spread it in manipulated in the afternoon of the next day. The filtration that triggered the search for the emails by the Prosecutor’s Office.

The Madrid Bar Association denounces the Prosecutor’s Office for revealing data that denied Miguel Ángel Rodríguez’s version about Ayuso’s couple



Throughout these proceedings several witnesses and accused have reported that shortly after March 14 Ribón went to a meeting with the prosecutor’s dome to ask for explanations for the filtration of the mail. He had previously exchanged WhatsApp messages with Pilar Rodríguez, provincial prosecutor of Madrid.