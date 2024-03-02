Moatasem Abdullah (Dubai)

Al-Nasr consolidated its advantage in matches at home, in the “Professional League” against its guest, Bani Yas, with a new 1-0 victory, in the match that was held at Al Maktoum Stadium, within the “Round 15” of the “ADNOC Professional League”, and the Portuguese Iuri Medeiros scored. The only goal for “Al-Azraq” in the 24th minute, giving its team three points, raising its score to 21 points, compared to 16 points for “Al-Samawi”.

Thanks to the 13th win in the confrontations between the two teams, “Al-Ameed” confirmed its almost absolute advantage in matches at its home stadium against “Al-Samawi” in the “Professional League”, where it lost in one match out of 12 with a score of 1-2 in the first round of the 2009-2010 season, which It marked the first appearance of Baniyas in the “Professional League”.

The start of the match was filled with excitement from both teams, after Youssef Nyakatti wasted the first opportunity, with a header that hit the goal crossbar, and the defense cleared it in the 8th minute. The “Dean” responded with a through pass from captain Adel Taarabt. Senegalese Moussa Ndiaye tried to put it into the net, but the defense cleared it in the 9th minute. .

Referee Ahmed Issa Darwish canceled a goal for Baniyas, scored by Youssef Nyakati, due to offside in the 12th minute.

Portuguese Iuri Medeiros put the “Commander” in the lead, by opening the scoring in the 24th minute, translating the ball prepared by Senegalese Moussa Ndiaye from the right side. It was only the second goal in the league for Iuri, after the first against the same opponent, in the “second round” of League 2- 4.

In the second half, the goals were absent, despite the many substitutions in the ranks of the two teams, so Al-Ameed succeeded in maintaining his lead, with the goal of the first half, and reaped a new victory, the sixth in his record, and the second in a row in the league, after winning in the last round against Al-Jazira 3- 2.