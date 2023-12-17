Monday, December 18, 2023, 00:04

















The oldest end-of-year race in the Region of Murcia, the San Silvestre de Cartagena, begins the countdown so that Cartageneros of all ages can say goodbye to 2023 in a sporting, enjoyable and family-friendly way. The event, organized by LA VERDAD and in its 42nd edition, is celebrated on December 31 from ten in the morning at the Juan Sebastián ElCano cruise terminal. Registration is open until the 25th at 11:59 p.m. and there is the possibility of obtaining a six-month subscription to the newspaper until Friday the 22nd.

The Dean has the support of the Department of Sports of the Cartagena City Council and has the sponsorship of CaixaBank, Universae and Aqua Deus; the collaboration of Be Urban Running, DSM and Marnys; and the thanks of the Port Authority, Berbois, Unafurgo, Fini and CocaCola. For more than three hours, entire families can participate in a competitive but above all recreational event, which invites you to say goodbye to the year dressed up and doing outdoor sports.

There are modalities for all ages, from the sub-8 category of half a kilometer distance to the main event of 5.8. The latter will have its start set at 11:30 am and at one the presentation of trophies by category and prizes for the best costumes is scheduled. All registrations can be made on the website 'la Verdad.es/sansilvestrecartagena/2023/'. The bib costs 1, 4 and 8 euros, depending on the sub-8, sub-14 or general distance, respectively.

Three days to collect the number



The registration payment includes the runner's bag and the t-shirt of this edition number 42. To collect the bib it will be essential to present your DNI. Under no circumstances will it be delivered if the documentation of the registration holder is not brought. The organization reserves the 29th, 30th and 31st for collection. The first two will be at the Be Urban Running store (Alameda de San Antón, number 18) from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. On the day of the race they will be available from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on the esplanade of the Regatta Club.

The 5.8 kilometer route runs through the main streets of the historic center and has its finish line at the Town Hall Square. All the details will be announced in depth this Wednesday, the official day of the presentation at the Town Hall. Participants will have a cloakroom service at their disposal. Last year a record was reached with more than three thousand people.