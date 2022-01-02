Denis Migal, general director of the Fresh Auto network of car dealerships, said that the cost of cars in 2022 will grow more slowly than in 2021. With this opinion he shared in an interview with URA.RU.

Migal stressed that there will be a deficit in the auto market, therefore, on average, they will rise in price. However, he predicted a slower rise in prices, as demand for cars would fall and the speculative effects seen in 2021 are not expected. The specialist expressed hope that the rise in price will be up to ten percent.

The dealer predicted that in 2022 the struggle between automakers will become more acute. For example, Chinese brands will want to increase their market share and solve the logistics problem. As a result, they will create “good value for money in the car market,” said the head of Fresh Auto.

“And European brands will face a deficit due to production problems, because the semiconductor problem, logistics problems and covid constraints that still exist in different countries are not going away,” Migal explained.

In turn, a specialist in the selection of cars, auto expert Vladimir Larin found it difficult to predict the amount of price increases in the market in 2022. He assumed that car prices would only rise. However, the cost of cars will depend on economic and geopolitical factors.

Earlier it became known that the average size of a car loan has grown in Russia. In November 2021, it reached a record high of 1.2 million rubles (2.4 percent).