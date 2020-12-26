The divorce drama between the EU and Great Britain lasted more than four years. After the two sides agreed on an agreement for future cooperation shortly before the Christmas Eve gifts, one would like to leave Brexit behind. The Europeans – and that includes the British – have plenty of other worries: the corona pandemic, surviving the second wave, the economic consequences of defense policy.

But the problem is that Brexit is not that easy to tick off. It does not end with the agreement of December 24th, now things are really getting started. The effects will be felt in the years to come.

First of all, it is of course a good thing that both sides have reached an agreement that will prevent the introduction of tariffs. A “no deal” solution, which a gambler like British Prime Minister Boris Johnson could have expected, would have done great damage to the island’s economy in particular. We can now breathe a sigh of relief in the German automotive industry too.

Both sides are now finally going their separate ways

But the agreed deal does not change the fact that the EU and Great Britain will finally go their separate ways from the beginning of 2021. On both sides, the practical consequences of Brexit are now visible in numerous areas: anyone who wants to work in Great Britain needs a permit. Exporters have to adjust to new bureaucratic hurdles. If you want to study in the UK, you may have to pay more for it.

Johnson was never concerned with the economic consequences of Brexit

Boris Johnson is primarily responsible for the break. Even though in the last few weeks of the struggle for a post-Brexit deal there was repeated talk of fishing quotas, mechanisms for dispute settlement and fair competition, one thing should not be forgotten: The economic aspects of Brexit are important for Johnson and the anti-EU Hardliners in England ultimately of secondary importance. His primary concern has always been to separate the United Kingdom from the European Union. The former propagandist of the “Leave” campaign seduced the British in the 2016 referendum on Brexit – and then owed his own rise to prime minister to his populist tirades.

No “Singapore on the Thames”

However, if you take a closer look at the trade deal, Johnson stands there as a loser. Because the completely unhindered access to the EU internal market, which Great Britain is losing, cannot be offset by the kingdom’s new economic freedoms. Great Britain will also have to comply with the rules of fair competition vis-à-vis the EU in the future. There will be no “Singapore on the Thames” that some exit proponents dreamed of.

Independence advocates in Scotland could get a boost

But the Brexit saga in Great Britain is by no means over politically either. A new parliament will be elected in Scotland in May. It is quite conceivable that the Scottish EU friends and independence advocates around First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will receive a new boost – with possible consequences for the existence of the kingdom.

And across the UK, the community dispute will continue to smolder. On the continent, one can only wait and see what the next turn in the decades-long discussion about the EU will bring: Wait and see.