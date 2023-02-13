(Adnkronos) – On the occasion of the final evening of the Sanremo festival, the RAi production center in Turin hosted the “Accessible Sanremo” event, organized by MED-EL, which made a technological system available to participants with hearing loss that makes listening to music. “If up to ten years ago the only thought was to try to put the patient in a position to understand spoken language, now in a large percentage of cases it is also possible to achieve the ability to listen to its noise, and therefore to have more natural hearing, up to listening to music – said the otolaryngologist Andrea Canale, associate professor of the Department of Surgical Sciences of the University of Turin – The connectivity presented tonight allows, via induction systems or via wi-fi, to have the music, the concert, the cinema directly into the implant, therefore directly reaching the auditory nerve and the patient’s brain without having an artifact signal.”

