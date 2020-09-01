At school or in everyday life, the mask represents an additional handicap for the deaf and hard of hearing. For them, impossible to read the lips of their colleagues or teachers, forced to wear a mask since Tuesday 1er September. The problem also arises in everyday life: it is impossible to understand the traders, caregivers and other people around them. Nathalie Beck, performer at Sils 51 and representative of the association of the deaf of Reims and Champagne-Ardenne (ASRCA) explains the difficulties of this community.

What difficulties has the deaf community encountered since the wearing of masks became widespread?

There are two things. First, the aspect of accessibility in their daily life. The problem of wearing a mask arises when they go to the pharmacy, or in any public service where the wearing of a mask interferes with lip reading, whether it is for the deaf who practice sign language or those who do not. not practice. They need to read lips when they don’t have an interpreter with them.

The second big problem currently concerns the start of the school year. Today, national education has not anticipated the problem whether it is institutes for deaf children, or in traditional establishments where deaf children are educated. They are going to be faced with enormous difficulties. With the mask, they will not be able to access the lessons because of the lack of lip reading.

The Secretary of State for People with Disabilities had encouraged the wearing of transparent masks, because there are two French companies that have been approved (Inclusive mask and Odiora). In addition, it is not just a question of accessibility for the deaf. The idea is also to make wearing the mask pleasant, where you can see a smile, even for hearing people.

Why was it not done?

This has a cost, obviously, it is the sinews of war. Count around 10.90 euros for a transparent washable mask. When you have to equip all the professionals of an establishment or a company, it is more expensive than a traditional cloth mask. These two companies were created by deaf people who had faced this problem. Obviously, the more production and demand there will be, the more prices will drop. But today, they are not yet able to produce cheaply.

The problem is that national education did not anticipate this situation at all. The ASRCA received today an email from a mother of a deaf child who was desperately looking for the name of a company that manufactures transparent masks, to inform the establishment where her child is educated and that he can equip himself. Only, the new school year has started and with the delivery times, it will take time, not to mention that some schools will not necessarily be equipped … deaf children will face great difficulties.

Even if there are school life auxiliaries (AVS)?

There are AVS, but they are there to help and supplement. They are not supposed to translate. You should also know that some children practice sign language but others do not. They are purely oralists, which means that they read lips only. Moreover, if the AVS is equipped with a mask, the problem remains the same.

If the child practices French Sign Language (LSF), that’s one thing, but lip reading and facial expressions are essential. These are not just gestures. They accompany the LSF, it goes together. If you remove a piece, the comprehension difficulties will still be there. This is why within our interpreting service in Reims, as we translate hearing services to the deaf, we have decided to only equip ourselves with transparent masks. The users who use our services in their daily lives warned us that they need to see our facial signs and read our lips.



At Sils 51, French sign language interpreters adopted the transparent mask

© Nathalie Beck

In our article dated April 23, an interpreter deplored the mist present on this type of mask. Is this still the case?

If these are masks approved by the DGA (in terms of filtration and they are anti-fog masks), there is no problem. We have been using them for two weeks daily. To use them myself, I can tell you that the feedback is very positive. In France, only two companies have been approved. But other companies around the world produce masks and sell them on sites that deliver to France. It’s the same problem as for fabric masks, where not all of them meet Afnor standards, but which still sell.

How has the deaf community received the obligation to wear a mask?

Initially, the community was able to access regular information which was translated into LSF. There has been a significant effort made on the translation of the speeches of the president, the director general of health and the ministers. It was at the time of deconfinement, when the wearing of a mask was announced under certain conditions, that the deaf immediately understood that this was going to be a problem. They wondered how they were going to do it. The deaf girl who created the company to manufacture transparent masks in Toulouse, herself had the idea because she was confronted with a communication problem with the mask during the deconfinement, by going to the pharmacy.

When the idea of ​​transparent masks started to pop into people’s minds, they had a little glimmer of hope, thinking that it would be great if everyone had them. Unfortunately, the euphoria quickly subsided when they realized that the national education would not be equipped, just like the people who surround them in their daily life, bakers, pharmacists, bankers … They say to themselves that it is It’s a shame that something is being created, a company is making what they need, but unfortunately it doesn’t follow behind. It is not all to create it, this type of mask must be worn by as many people as possible. Let everyone make it their own.