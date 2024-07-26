In 2015 they thought bringing Deadpool to the big screen was a bad idea, currently the third film has the most viewed trailer in history.

Deadpool and Wolverine Marvel Studios’ latest film released on July 25 featured a never-before-seen clash of multiverses, an unprecedented multiversal story, and is receiving massive support rarely seen before. However, did you know that this saga could have never existed? In this article we will tell you the story of how it was saved from cancellation and how it became the box office monster it is today.

The story of the Deadpool Saga

The X-Men Origins Wolverine Silent Deadpool Disaster

Back in 2009, the last film in the popular saga was released. X Men, X-Men Origins WolverineIn this we learned about this character’s past before joining the ranks of Professor Xavier and becoming a superhero.

Through this film we met Wade Wilson, a powerless soldier skilled with swords who was part of the same team as Logan, a character who was also played by Ryan Reynolds.

This first Deadpool wasn’t exactly what was expected, as we weren’t talking about the man who after multiple experiments to cure his terminal cancer ended up becoming indestructible, but rather we had an antihero who served a leader and was part of a secret squad with interests other than his own, something completely opposite to the character.

To top it off, they created one of the worst mistakes in the history of superhero cinema: the mute Deadpool, a character that Ryan himself continues to make fun of whenever he can in the films of the loudmouth mercenary.

In our opinion, at the beginning of the film Wade adapts very well to the character, never stopping to make jokes and being very cool, unfortunately everything went down the drain when Stryker genetically modified him so that swords came out of his hands, healing powers (like when he gets superpowers), he could teleport, shoot rays from his eyes and of course, his mouth was sewn shut so that he would shut up once and for all.

It’s amazing to believe that idea passed through at least one quality filter. For the sake of everyone, he ended up being decapitated by Wolverine, so thanks Logan.

Despite everything, after the mediocre reception of the film by critics and fans, the best thing that this film left us was the great friendship that arose between Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, a relationship that is making Deadpool and Wolverine possible today.

Ryan Reynolds saved Deadpool by “mistake”

More than 7 years after the Silent Deadpool catastrophe, Ryan Reynolds was still bitter about the monumental mistake the writers made with one of his favorite characters, so he began to get to work to redeem the character.

Ryan wanted to create a version that was different from the Wade Wilson of X-Men Origins, even though it was revealed in the post-credits scene that he survived; one that returned to the character’s roots with blood, strong profanity, fourth-wall breaks and more blood.

The actor did everything he could to make this happen, as in 2012 he spent his own money to create an animation to present to Fox so they would give the green light to the project.

However, the catastrophe of X-Men Origins and the risk involved in making an R-rated film with such a mature tone presented a strong risk for Fox, so the project was not viewed favorably and ended up being cancelled.

Still, our loudmouth mercenary never gave up, as he is believed to be responsible for the events I will recount below.

Just as Comic-Con 2014 was getting underway, Ryan’s animated short was mysteriously leaked. It started circulating everywhere and caused millions and millions of fans to go crazy, hoping that this project would get off the ground at all costs. The project was finally confirmed by Fox a few months later and well, the rest is history.

We don’t know for sure if Ryan was responsible for this, but there are several theories that indicate that he was, which wouldn’t surprise us given the great love the actor has for the character. In the end, this test montage was remastered and appeared in the full film.

The massive success of the Deadpool saga

Deadpool 1 It was released in 2016 and was a massive success. We all saw that movie, from children through underground sites to adults on the big screen. After its release, it became the highest-grossing R-rated movie in the entire history of cinema by a large margin, and the film was also a success in terms of support and reviews.

Just two years later, Deadpool 2 would arrive, “the sequel to the first one” as the film’s description says. This film was not as well received as the prequel, however it is still an excellent successor, however, if we talk about support in theaters, it once again surpassed itself, becoming the new first place in the R classification.

Currently the top three most viewed R-rated movies in history are as follows:

Joker (2009)

Deadpool 2 (2018)

Deadpool 1 (2016)

We finally arrive at 2024, where the trailer for the third installment of Deadpool 3 broke a new record: the most viewed trailer in history, a great achievement considering that this project may never have existed.

This was the story of how Ryan Reynolds saved one of the most influential and innovative sagas in superhero cinema, breaking records, and all thanks to an alleged leak. Great lesson from our favorite antihero, trust yourself.

Deadpool and Wolverine is out in theaters around the world on July 25. Are you ready for the return of the mouthy mercenary and his friend Wolverine to the big screen with their glorious entrance into the MCU?

