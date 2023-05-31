the streets of kensingtona neighborhood in Philadelphia, are proof in broad daylight of how the crisis of the drug addiction and opioids They are hitting America.

(Read here: Syrian and jihadist drugs? What experts say about the discovery of the substance in Bogotá)

On both sides of the roads in that neighborhood, groups of people have been seen for months lying on buildings and sidewalks under the influence of synthetic drugs that say, according to the authorities, they are 50 times more potent than heroin.

The most popular of them are the fentanyl and xylazine. Its effects on people have led many to classify it as Like “zombie” drugs.

Videos of Internet users who have taken on the task of recording this drama in Kensington circulate on social networks. There are people lying there, with an absent look, out of their minds and surrounded by garbage.

In the case of fentanyl, the drug comes mainly from illegal trafficking from the border with Mexico, something that has alerted the US authorities because some 70,000 people have died since last August intoxicated by this type of substance.

🇺🇲 | Philadelphia, United States. Horrifying images show the devastating effect of “downer” drugs on addicts in Philadelphia. The Kensington neighbourhood, famous for its open-air drug market, seems completely packed with drug users… pic.twitter.com/6hFGPNSf6J – World Alert (@ AlertaMundial2) May 27, 2023

Washington points to the Mexican cartels as preponderant in opioid production and trafficking, and the issue dominates the binational agenda.

But the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, denies that it is produced in Mexico and assures that it is imported from China, after which the cartels make pills that are easy to traffic due to their size. Criminals often mix fentanyl with methamphetamine and cocaine as well.

Later, they end up adding this lethal combination to other drugs, such as heroin, to enhance its effects. In fact, this addiction is not only experienced in the United States.

In a report from the AFP agency, journalists recorded the story of Elena, a woman who lives in Mexicali and who has injected heroin for 20 years. A fentanyl overdose nearly killed her last year, and she’s scared because drug dealers end up compounding this product without consumers knowing.

Since 2019, “there is not a single heroin test that does not come back positive for fentanyl,” says Said Slim, coordinator of Verter, the NGO that created La Sala in 2018 to protect vulnerable consumers in Mexicali.

The organization’s 2022 records indicate that overdoses doubled in one year. Worse still, there are daily deaths in Mexicali, with a million inhabitants, according to the authorities.

Fentanyl “anesthetizes you” and leaves you “practically asleep”, describes a man interviewed by AFP, who sells sweets on the street. “People are not stupid and (…) they realize when one is under the influence.”

‘zombie’ drugs

The United States announced in April that it had designated xylazine, also known as tranq or zombie drug, as an “emerging threat.” in order to be able, for example, to release funds to fight against this substance that wreaks havoc in the country.

“This is the first time in our nation’s history that a substance has been designated an emerging threat,” Dr. Rahul Gupta, director of the White House office in charge of combating drugs, told a news conference.

xylazinelicensed as a veterinary sedative and analgesic since 1972 by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), It is only approved for use in animals.

Fentanyl and xylazine, both synthetic, are often taken together, according to the DEA.

In February, the US health authorities launched an “import alert” to better control the supply of xylazine and ensure that it is destined for veterinary use.

Most of the people in the area are heroin or fentanyl users. Photo: TikTok @urbanvisuals2.0

What is the United States doing?



Combat fentanyl trafficking, synthetic drug with precursors from China that has killed tens of thousands of Americans, requires a global strategy similar to the one undertaken against covid-19, the US ambassador to Mexico said in mid-April, Ken Salazar.

“The world has to unite, this is not just the United States and Mexico. The governments of Europe are seeing what is happening with fentanyl. We know that other countries in Latin America are now seeing it with much more interest because it is a poison, because it is a drug that is much easier to produce,” said Salazar.

That’s why, The United States plans to increase sanctions to prevent access to its financial system for fentanyl traffickers and “lead” a global effort against this scourge.



As drug traffickers need funds for supply chains, the government plans to increase “accountability measures, including financial sanctions, against key targets” to obstruct their access to the financial system.

In this area, it also hopes to collaborate with international partners on illicit financing and money laundering.

The plan also envisions working with the private sector globally, for example with carriers sometimes used by drug traffickers for their purposes, and strengthening information sharing between intelligence agencies and security forces.

The US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) assures that the cartels buy the chemical precursors in China to manufacture fentanyl and take it to Mexico for production into powder and conversion into pills.

Illegal fentalin is sold in powder, pill, and liquid form.

What does China say?

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs denied the existence of illegal fentanyl trafficking into Mexico in April, after the president of this country, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, asked Beijing for help to control this phenomenon.

“There is no such thing as illegal fentanyl trafficking between China and Mexico. The channels of bilateral anti-drug cooperation between China and Mexico are unimpeded,” said ministry spokesman Mao Ning.

Under pressure from US lawmakers to stop smuggling of this deadly opioid, López Obrador wrote to his counterpart Xi Jinping for information on fentanyl shipments from China.

“The origin of the overdose lies in the United States. It is a completely ‘made in the United States’ problem,” Mao said.

“The United States should face its own problems and take steps to strengthen domestic supervision and reduce demand,” he added.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With Afp