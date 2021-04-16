Today, Friday, the Indian Ministry of Health data revealed that the country recorded a new daily record increase in the number of cases of Covid-19 disease amounting to 217,353 during the past 24 hours.

This is the eighth daily record increase in the past nine days. The total number of injuries in the country reached about 14.3 million, in second place after the United States, which leads the global tally with more than 31 million injuries.

The data showed that the number of deaths in India rose by 1,185, bringing the total to 174,308 cases.