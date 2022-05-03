The sea of ​​turrets, strewn in pieces along Ukrainian roads, points to a design problem with Russian tanks known as surprise failure or jack-in-the-boxin English.

The bug is related to the way many Russian tanks store and load ammunition. In these tanks, including the T-72, the Soviet-designed vehicle that has been used extensively in the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the shells are all placed in a ring inside the turret. When an enemy shot hits the right spot, the ammo ring can quickly heat up and cause a chain reaction, blowing the turret off the tank’s hull in one lethal blow.

What we are witnessing now is that the Ukrainians take advantage of the failure of the tanks

“For a Russian crew, if the ammunition storage compartment is hit, everyone is dead.said Robert E. Hamilton, a professor at the US Army War College, adding that the force of the blast can “instantly vaporize” the crew. “All of those cartridges — about 40, depending on whether they’re fully loaded or not — are going to be cooked and they’re all going to be dead.”

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace estimated this week that Russia has lost at least 530 tanks. – destroyed or captured – since it invaded Ukraine in February.

(Read on: ‘Proxy War’: What Is It and Why Does Russia Say NATO Started It?)

“What we’re seeing now is the Ukrainians taking advantage of tank failure,” said Samuel Bendett, an adviser to the Center for Naval Analysis, a federally funded nonprofit research institute. Ukraine’s Western allies have provided a large volume of anti-tank weapons.

The bug is related to the way many Russian tanks store and load ammunition.

Ukraine has also been using Russian-made T-72 variants, which face the same problem. But the Russian invasion has been based on the large-scale deployment of tanks, and Ukraine has been able to defend itself better than expected.

The flaw speaks to a broader difference in approaches between the Western and Russian militaries, analysts say.

“American tanks have long prioritized crew survival in a way that Russian tanks simply haven’t –Hamilton said. “It’s really just a difference in the design of the ammunition storage compartment and a difference in prioritization.”

Ukraine has also been using Russian-made T-72 variants, which face the same problem.

On most Western tanks, ammunition can be stored under the floor of the turret, protected by the heavy hull, or in the rear of the turret, Hamilton said. Although an ammunition storage compartment located in the turret is potentially vulnerable to a hit, built-in features can avoid the same level of “decapitating devastation” seen with the T-72.

(Also read: Ukrainian orchestra transfers the emotion of its country through music).

Even early versions of the American M1 Abrams tanks from the 1980s were equipped with sturdy blast doors that separated the crew inside from the stored ammunition. These tanks have a crew of four, including a loader who opens the bulletproof door manually. They were designed to be stronger than the upper armor, so that if the ammunition were to heat up, the blast would be channeled up through the blast panels, rather than into the crew compartment.

On the other hand, Russian tanks feature mechanical autoloaders, which allows them to be manned by a team of three people.

Russian tanks feature mechanical autoloaders, allowing them to be manned by a crew of three.

Russian tank design prioritizes rate of fire, firepower, low profile, speed and maneuverability over general survivability, Hamilton explained. Russian tanks tend to be lighter and simpler, and have thinner and less advanced armor than Western ones. The design vulnerability was probably “cheaper and lighter”, he added.

Since the T-72, produced in the 1970s by the Soviet Union, newer Russian models have appeared. One of them, the T-14 Armata, has been described as a sophisticated game-changer on the battlefield since it debuted at a military parade in 2015. But the Armatas haven’t seen much use outside of parades yet.

(Be sure to read: After years with a penis in your arm, they finally placed it in the right place.)

The new variants of the T-72 have come with increased protections for the tanks, Bendett said, but the prevailing principle has been the same: a three-person crew with a lower profile, and shells in a circle inside the turret.

For the US military, Hamilton said, “if the tank is destroyed and the crew survives, another tank can be built faster than another crew can be trained.”

For Russia, “people are as expendable as the machine -added the expert- The Russians have known this for 31 years; it must be said that they have simply chosen not to deal with it”.

More news

– Bucha: Ukraine identifies an alleged perpetrator of the massacre

– Ukraine recognizes that the feared pilot ‘Ghost of kyiv’ is a myth

– Ukraine: UN evacuates more than 100 civilians from Azovstal plant

British Conservative MP who watched porn during a debate resigns

THE NATION (GDA)