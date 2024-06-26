According to the criteria of

One of the main rules when swimming in the sea is to never underestimate the risks of the water, however, it is not always enough, since there are beaches that represent a greater danger than others. At this point it appears Panama Beachthat In the last four days it claimed the lives of five people.

The latest victim, a St. Louis woman identified as Debbie Szymanski, was enjoying the beach when His family noticed he was unresponsive after going swimming around 11:30 AM.. First responders quickly arrived at her location and took her to a nearby hospital, where her death was confirmed.

Two days before the incident, three young parents from Birmingham, Alabama, arrived in the area to spend a vacation with three other people and, minutes after their arrival, They jumped into the sea and got caught in a rip current from which they could not get out.

In the last week, the The first case was recorded last Thursday night.when a 19-year-old man went swimming and got caught in the rip current. Rescuers managed to get him out of the water, but when they arrived at the emergency room he was pronounced dead.

Five people lost their lives during the last four days in Panama Beach, Florida. Photo:TripAdvisor Share

Warnings from authorities on deadly Florida beach

Given the deaths in recent days that reflected the fatal risks posed by some of Florida’s beaches, Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford issued a warning through his social networks. “Please, stay out of the water. Water may seem calmbut today the underlying currents are treacherous. It’s too dangerous to swim now“he warned.

In this way, it is worth noting that the beaches have flags of different colors that indicate the risk that exists. Double red flags represent “extremely dangerous conditions” and they warn people that they should not swim since the water is closed. For their part, the Individual red flags indicate “high danger conditions with high waves and/or currents”.