new Delhi: The eighth round of government meetings with farmer organizations was also inconclusive. Now the next meeting will be held on January 8. After the meeting, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that we wanted the farmers union to discuss the provision of three laws. We could not reach any solution because the farmers union remained adamant on repealing the laws.

Tomar said that in view of today’s discussion, I hope that during the next meeting we will have a meaningful discussion and we will come to a conclusion. There will be talks again on June 8 between the government and farmer organizations.

The Agriculture Minister said that the government has a compassion for the farmers. The government will take a decision keeping the entire country in mind. Let the meeting begin with a tribute to the farmers who lost their lives during the current demonstration.

What did the farmer leaders say?

Indian Farmers Union leader Rakesh Tikait said after the meeting that if the law does not return, there will be no return home. Let us know that the movement of farmers on the borders of Delhi has been going on for the last 40 days in the bitter cold. The farmers are demanding the withdrawal of the law.

Farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said, “We will discuss only the MSP issue and the repeal of the laws, the government’s arrogance is coming in the way of resolving the issue.” Nothing is allowed to the farmers except to revoke it. ”

Leaders of farmer organizations said that we are insisting on repealing the agricultural law and the government will come after internal discussions. In the meeting, the farmers associations were adamant on repealing the three agricultural laws from the beginning, while the benefits of the laws were enumerated by the ministers on behalf of the government.

Sources said that after just one hour of meeting, both sides had lunch. During this, the three Union Ministers discussed to find a way forward, while the leaders of the farmers’ organization ate the food that came through the ‘Langar’.

However, like 30 December, today the central leaders did not attend the langar meal and continued to discuss it separately during the lunch break.

During the first hour of talks, only three agricultural laws were discussed and the important demand for legal guarantee to the minimum support price system related to the purchase of grains was not discussed.

Even in the eighth round of talks, the farmer leader did not say, till the law is not returned, there is no return home.