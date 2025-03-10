The deadline for requesting a place in the schools in Madrid begins





The Community of Madrid opens this week the deadlines to request a place in public centers for children who attend primary, secondary and special education.

Some 150,000 families are expected to start this process to register their children in schools in the region for the next 2025/2026 course. Although the time to request a place begins next week, the final registration will be done in the month of June.

Deadlines for submitting applications

As reported by the community, and thus also states on its institutional website, the deadlines for presenting the documentation and requesting a place in the centers range from March 12 to 2025.

Once the square is awarded, the registration will go in shifts according to the student’s training stage, which will begin on June 12.









Presentation of applications for place in the public centers of the Community of Madrid: from March 12 to 26

Enrollment in early, primary and special education: June 12

Registration in Secondary Education and Baccalaureate: July 4

The admission criteria to the centers

The Community of Madrid has reported that this year the scores will continue to be applied, which were adapted to meet the Lomloe.

However, it will continue to prioritize the proximity of the school according to the parents’ domicile as the main admission criteria. There are also other criteria such as having brothers in the same center or facilitating family grouping. Other criteria for bareness are also maintained, such as single -parent family or foster situation.

You have to keep in mind that BAREMATION The application is made by the center requested in the first option, who will apply the common admission criteria and also the specific criteria that are applied to the center. The centers requested in Second and Third option will also be coupled the specific criteria applicable.

In case there is a brother enrolled in the requested center: 15 points

In case there are two or more brothers enrolled in the requested center: 30 points

Address or workplace of any of the parents or legal guardians of the student located in the same municipality as the requested center: 12 points

In the case of the municipality of Madrid, in addition to the score obtained by the previous section, if the family domicile or workplace of one of the student’s legal parents or guardians is located in the same municipal district as the requested center: 1 point

Address or workplace of any of the parents or legal guardians of the student located in a municipality of the Community of Madrid other than the requested center: 8 points

Some of the student’s legal parents or guardians are beneficiary of the help of the minimum vital insertion or income income: 12 points

Parents or legal guardians of the student who work in the same center for which place is requested: 10 points

Applicant student belonging to large family. The conceived not born will be counted for the purposes of applying this admission criteria. 1st general family: 10 points. 2nd special family: 11 points

Applicant student born of multiple delivery: 3 points

Applicant student belonging to single -parent family: 3 points

Applicant student in family care: 3 points

Existence of physical, psychic or sensory disability legally accredited from the requesting student, of the parents, brothers or, where appropriate, of the student’s legal tutors: 7 points

Condition of victim of gender violence or terrorism: 2 points

Condition of former student of the student himself, of the parents, legal tutors or of one of the siblings of the applicant, in the center for which he requests Plaza: 4 points

Another circumstance, which may be coincident with some of the remaining admission criteria, agreed by the center according to objective criteria and that must be publicly made by the center: 3 points

This call will allow schooling in the nearly 2,000 playgrounds, public and concerted schools and institutes of the region.