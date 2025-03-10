Although registrations will begin in June, parents must request center
The Community of Madrid opens this week the deadlines to request a place in public centers for children who attend primary, secondary and special education.
Some 150,000 families are expected to start this process to register their children in schools in the region for the next 2025/2026 course. Although the time to request a place begins next week, the final registration will be done in the month of June.
Deadlines for submitting applications
As reported by the community, and thus also states on its institutional website, the deadlines for presenting the documentation and requesting a place in the centers range from March 12 to 2025.
Once the square is awarded, the registration will go in shifts according to the student’s training stage, which will begin on June 12.
-
Presentation of applications for place in the public centers of the Community of Madrid: from March 12 to 26
-
Enrollment in early, primary and special education: June 12
-
Registration in Secondary Education and Baccalaureate: July 4
The admission criteria to the centers
The Community of Madrid has reported that this year the scores will continue to be applied, which were adapted to meet the Lomloe.
However, it will continue to prioritize the proximity of the school according to the parents’ domicile as the main admission criteria. There are also other criteria such as having brothers in the same center or facilitating family grouping. Other criteria for bareness are also maintained, such as single -parent family or foster situation.
You have to keep in mind that BAREMATION The application is made by the center requested in the first option, who will apply the common admission criteria and also the specific criteria that are applied to the center. The centers requested in Second and Third option will also be coupled the specific criteria applicable.
-
In case there is a brother enrolled in the requested center: 15 points
-
In case there are two or more brothers enrolled in the requested center: 30 points
-
Address or workplace of any of the parents or legal guardians of the student located in the same municipality as the requested center: 12 points
-
In the case of the municipality of Madrid, in addition to the score obtained by the previous section, if the family domicile or workplace of one of the student’s legal parents or guardians is located in the same municipal district as the requested center: 1 point
-
Address or workplace of any of the parents or legal guardians of the student located in a municipality of the Community of Madrid other than the requested center: 8 points
-
Some of the student’s legal parents or guardians are beneficiary of the help of the minimum vital insertion or income income: 12 points
-
Parents or legal guardians of the student who work in the same center for which place is requested: 10 points
-
Applicant student belonging to large family. The conceived not born will be counted for the purposes of applying this admission criteria. 1st general family: 10 points. 2nd special family: 11 points
-
Applicant student born of multiple delivery: 3 points
-
Applicant student belonging to single -parent family: 3 points
-
Applicant student in family care: 3 points
-
Existence of physical, psychic or sensory disability legally accredited from the requesting student, of the parents, brothers or, where appropriate, of the student’s legal tutors: 7 points
-
Condition of victim of gender violence or terrorism: 2 points
-
Condition of former student of the student himself, of the parents, legal tutors or of one of the siblings of the applicant, in the center for which he requests Plaza: 4 points
-
Another circumstance, which may be coincident with some of the remaining admission criteria, agreed by the center according to objective criteria and that must be publicly made by the center: 3 points
This call will allow schooling in the nearly 2,000 playgrounds, public and concerted schools and institutes of the region.
#deadlines #request #place #Primary #Secondary #Special #Education #Madrid #admission #criteria
Leave a Reply