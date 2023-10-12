The Apertura 2023 is barely underway on Date 12 of the regular phase, but in the case of the Cruz Azul Football Club they have a very critical scenario and the celestial leadership is already planning what the next contest will be like.
They are currently second to last in the standings with just 11 points from 12 games played, which does not look very encouraging. Furthermore, with the calendar that remains to be played, it seems very difficult for them to close with a practically perfect pace, which is what they would need to at least sneak into the Play-In.
A few days ago there was information that, Victor Velazquez authorized the search for a new coach in case Joaquin Moreno do not continue on the bench. Although he will remain in office for the remainder of this season, there is no guarantee that he will remain in charge of the first team for the next tournament.
Meanwhile, according to information from Fernando Esquivela specialist in the Mexican soccer transfer market, the Machine has already established the deadlines in which it will begin to manage its next contracts.
“Cruz Azul is taking advantage of the FIFA Date to begin planning the squad for the next tournament. They are seeking to profile the candidates to manage them immediately at the beginning of next year”
– Fernando Esquivel.
Likewise, the cement workers will pay attention to four positions: goal, wings, offensive midfielder and forward.
According to information from ESPN In its digital edition on Wednesday, October 11, Cruz Azul is also preparing a cleanup of soccer players for the next season.
“The sources consulted by ESPN assured that the board will hold a meeting this week to evaluate Moreno’s continuity and also to delve into the planning for Clausura 2024, specifically the players who will not continue on the team…”, reads a fragment of the information.
