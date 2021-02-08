The Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries extended by one month the requirement for the winners of the Hilton Quota 2020/21, regarding the requirement of compliance with 60% of the assigned quota of the Hilton Quota as of February 1 of this year, through of the issuance of Resolution 21/2021.

This decision was motivated by the request of representatives of the livestock sector, beneficiary of said quota, in relation to the greater difficulties for export, caused by the context of the pandemic.

In this sense, according to the information registered by the national agricultural portfolio, as of January 31 of this year, shipments of meat corresponding to the quota were 10 percentage points below the same date in 2020, reaching 16,823 tons.

With the announced measure, the Ministry thus extends the pre-established term, attending to what is requested by the exporting livestock producers, grouped in APEA, and the chambers of refrigeration companies UNICA and ABC.