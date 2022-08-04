Club América is not experiencing its best moments. The first half of the Liga MX Apertura 2022 tournament has been difficult for the Eagles. The team led by Fernando Ortiz is in 15th position with four points, only above Querétaro, Mazatlán and Atlas. For this season, the azulcrema board of directors obtained the signings of Jonathan Rodríguez, Néstor Araujo and Jürgen Damm.
However, the team has not responded as expected and the squad could use another element in the attack, especially after the injury of Roger Martínez. One of the names that is mentioned the most is that of Brian Rodríguez. The Uruguayan winger currently plays for LAFC of Major League Soccer (MLS).
To achieve the hiring of Brian Rodríguez, America has to free up a foreign position. Everything indicates that Jorge Meré will be transferred to Mazatlán FC. In the second instance, the azulcrema directive will have to agree with the LAFC the conditions of the transfer. The Eagles have until August 4 to finalize this option, since the MLS market closes on this date.
Next September 5 is the deadline that Liga MX teams have to be able to incorporate elements or release their players. In order to register new players, they must not have had minutes with another team in the league in the Apertura 2022. In the case of bringing elements from abroad, the league of origin must also have the transfer window open.
The azulcrema directive must work against time to close some more signings before the transfer window closes.
