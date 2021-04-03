Development work (R&D), involving the creation of the Kedr intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), will begin in Russia in 2023-2024. The deadline for the readiness of the new Russian nuclear weapons was named TASS, citing a source in the military-industrial complex.

The interlocutor noted that approximately in 2030 “Kedr” should replace the existing mobile and stationary ICBMs “Yars”.

Related materials Countdown How the United States prepares for a rehearsal of a large-scale war with the “aggressor” – Russia Faster than sound From “Armata” to Su-57: what weapons will Russia get in 2020

The agency, citing a source, announced plans to create a new rocket in March.

In the same month, the general designer of the Scientific and Production Association (NPO) of mechanical engineering, Alexander Leonov, said that the service life of the UR-100N ICBMs with improved tactical and technical characteristics (UTTKh), which are carriers of the Avangard hypersonic units, is planned to be extended by three years.

In December 2017, the Russian Ministry of Defense published on YouTube a video of the Yars ICBM being loaded into a silo launcher in the Kozelsk missile formation. At the 24th second of the video, you can see an Orthodox priest who had previously consecrated the weapon.