The Spanish Association of Telecommunication Engineers has convened the IX Night of the Telecommunications of Madrid for April 28, 2025. On that date, the professional group will hold the traditional gala in which the awards with which the association plan to recognize the work done within the profession will be delivered. The candidacies likely to receive proposals are the following: cybersecurity, connectivity and IoT, quantum technologies, artificial intelligence and space and defense technologies

This event brings together the most outstanding professionals, companies and institutions in the sector, with the aim of recognizing the work and contributions they carry out in the industry. In this way, it seeks to highlight the positive impact they have on the development and growth of the sector, the importance of telecommunication engineers, as well as encourage the exchange of experiences and knowledge among the key actors. All professionals, companies and institutions that highlight in one or more of the following points can attend the awards:

The development of vocations in the profession, creating high quality content; The defense of the interests and promotion of telecommunication engineers, being a reference for their classmates, for business fabric and society in general. It will also be valuable, although not decisive, that the prize is collected by a telecommunication engineer, as well as the number of engineers who are part of the staff of the award -winning company or institution.

From the Spanish Association of Telecommunication Engineers-Madrid we want to encourage you all to present the candidacies of professionals, companies or institutions, public and private, that you consider that they deserve to receive each of our awards, indicating the specific category in which you present it.

The deadline for sending the candidacies, concludes on April 4 at the [email protected] mail address, With the incorporation of a document that is available on the association’s website. Once the reception of candidacies will be closed, a study of them will be carried out and, by vote between them, the IX winners of the Telecommunications of Madrid will be chosen between them.