The deadline for the final melting of snow in Moscow and the region defined scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia Roman Vilfand.

The forecaster predicted the melting of the snow cover in the capital and the Moscow region in the first ten days of April. At the same time, he noted that in shaded areas, for example, in forests, the snow will disappear only closer to the middle of the month.

According to Vilfand, the snow reflects the sun’s rays, which means that the soil does not warm up and does not transfer heat. In this regard, the temperature outside is three to five degrees lower than it could be without snow cover.

Earlier it became known about the first sign of the spring weather scenario.