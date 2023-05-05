The digital government of the UAE confirmed that the installation of fire detectors is mandatory in residential homes, as well as the participation of homes and villas in the civil defense electronic link and monitoring system, with the aim of enhancing safety and civil protection, and preserving lives and property through immediate response to reports of home fires.

And she stated that the Council of Ministers adopted in September 2020 a decision making this procedure mandatory, and giving the owners of existing residential homes a period of up to three years from the issuance of the decision to amend the conditions of their residential homes in accordance with its provisions.

According to the official statistics of the Ministry of the Interior, a number of fires were recorded in the past years in homes and residential buildings, and they caused the death of people, in addition to many material losses, despite the efforts made by the state to reduce fires and their dangers. 66% of the number of building and facility fires in 2019, and the same percentage in 2018.

The digital government referred to the smart protection and control system (Hassantuk), for the detection and prevention of smoke and fire in commercial buildings and residential apartments, which was launched by the General Command of Civil Defense in the country, as «Hassantuk» aims to make the UAE one of the safest countries in the world. In addition to reducing the rates of fires and deaths resulting from fires, compared to other countries around the world.

She stated that the Cabinet’s decision applies to all existing or to be constructed residential homes in the country, and stipulated that the federal or local government agencies concerned with licensing the construction of residential homes in the country require the installation of fire detectors, and participation in the electronic system, as a condition for granting a home completion certificate. residential.

The federal and local governments, based on the decision, shall bear the costs of installing these devices in residential homes for people with limited incomes. The federal government has previously covered these costs for residential homeowners who receive social aid from the Ministry of Community Development.

The Ministry of Interior called on the owners of houses and villas to quickly register in the “Hasantuk” system, and to link their homes to the civil defense operations rooms at the state level, according to a smart system in which smoke detectors in homes are linked to the civil defense operations rooms, so that self-reporting of fires occurs after giving the necessary alerts. for residents of residential homes.

She emphasized that “Hasantuk” is the ideal solution for protection from fire, as it monitors homes in the UAE around the clock, seven days a week, and responds to any fire-related incident.

Accurate and smart information

The fire safety system contains different types of sensors that can detect smoke and heat, as all sensors are connected to the main alarm panel, which transmits alarms directly in real time to the sensor and control center for verification, and then the alarm is sent if it is correct. To the concerned authorities in the security defense immediately within a maximum of 120 seconds after receiving it, which provides the concerned authorities with accurate and intelligent information, which makes access to the scene of the fire faster and more accurate, which makes cities safer and more secure.