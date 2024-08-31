The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security announced that it will begin today implementing a two-month grace period to exempt violators of foreign entry and residence regulations from fines, specifically until October 30.

The Authority called on violators of residency in the country to take advantage of the grace period granted to them to settle their status or leave, stressing that violators who decide to amend their status by leaving the country within the grace period granted to them will not have a ban stamp placed on their passports, and that the application mechanism will be through the Authority’s smart channels and service centers (printing) across the country.

She stressed that the grace period for settling the status of violators is an exceptional opportunity that contributes to providing a flexible legal environment, enhancing the social and economic security and stability enjoyed by our beloved country, and also contributes to promoting the values ​​of tolerance, compassion and social cohesion, providing exceptional support to violators, and helping them take the necessary steps to correct their status during the grace period through flexible and facilitated procedures, while exempting them from financial fines related to visas, residency, ID cards, and establishment cards. The grace period also gives violators the opportunity to obtain all their rights, and enjoy the luxury of living and work opportunities in the UAE, thus making them and their families happy, and enhancing their experience in the country, within the framework of respecting the law.

The Authority stated that the list of beneficiaries of the decision to grant a grace period to violators to settle their status includes four main categories: visa violators, residency violators, those included in administrative reports or those absent from work, and foreigners born in the country whose guardian has not verified their residency.

The grace period for settling the status of violators provides five types of benefits to violators, to encourage them to settle their legal status. These include exemption from administrative fines related to residency and visas resulting from staying in the country illegally, establishment card fines, identity card fines, and Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation fines.

The benefits of the grace period also include exemption from the residence and visa cancellation fee, the work interruption report filing fee, departure fees, residence and visa details fees, and departure permit fees. The grace period also gives the violator the opportunity to leave the country after settling his status without having to stamp the ban on entering the country.

The Authority warned that there are three categories that are not entitled to benefit from the benefits granted by the grace period, namely, residency and visa violators after September 1, 2024, those listed (job interruption report) after September 1, 2024, and deportation cases restricted to individuals deported from the country or the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

During the grace period, the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security will provide six services to the beneficiary categories of violators, to enable them to settle their status as quickly as possible, with easy and facilitated procedures, by submitting the application through the authority’s electronic and smart channels and approved printing offices, without the need to visit service centers except upon notification only to complete the biometric fingerprint.

Services include issuing an exit permit, renewing residency, issuing a residency for a foreigner newly born in the country, issuing a new visa (work or residency), amending the status of a valid visa, and issuing a residency for visa violators (work – residency).

Fingerprinting procedures

If the violator wishes to leave the country and has previously obtained a biometric fingerprint, he must submit an exit permit application, and the permit will be issued immediately. However, if he does not have a biometric fingerprint, he will be directed to visit the specified fingerprint centers, and the permit will be issued after the fingerprint procedures are completed.

Permit duration

The validity of the exit permit is 14 days after issuance. If it expires within the grace period for violators, which extends until October 30, the beneficiary is allowed to leave the country. If the permit expires after the grace period and the beneficiary does not leave, the permit is automatically cancelled, previous fines included before benefiting from the grace period are reinstated, and the circular is re-issued if it previously existed.

Passport

Violators in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi who have lost their passports must submit a request to the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Abu Dhabi through the smart system to obtain an extract of residency details and a certificate stating that the passport is lost in order to obtain a travel document. The travel document issued by embassies and consulates for violators wishing to leave the country is also relied upon, provided that the data matches the data in the extract of residency details, provided that there is no circular stating that the passport is being withheld. Violators can also submit a report of the loss of the passport to the competent authorities. According to the report, the regular procedures are followed to obtain an alternative travel document.