More than three million people died in the US last year victims of covid-19, according to the Mortality and Morbidity Report that the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, for its acronym in English) published this Thursday coinciding with the anniversary of the pandemic.

It is the first time that the agency officially recognizes the deadly impact of the virus that shot mortality in the US by 15%, making 2020 the deadliest year in its history since the statistics began to be recorded. Not even the 1918 pandemic or World War II, which claimed so many lives, achieved that mark. Covid-19 was the third leading cause of death last year, only behind cardiovascular diseases and cancer. Until now, that third place was usually occupied by “accidental deaths”, a very broad section that included everything from drug overdoses to traffic accidents.

The study also involves a demographic effort that will allow a better understanding of the impact of the virus on ethnic groups, among which African Americans are twice as likely to die from this virus, compared to 2.3 for Hispanics or 2.4 for Native Americans.

There are also other factors that illuminate the deadly scope of the epidemic: 78% of those who were hospitalized or died were overweight or obese, according to another report from the same agency published this week. But also those under 65 who were underweight had a 41% higher risk. The virus has revealed the keys to health.