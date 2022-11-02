Today I am the bearer of bad news: two months before the end of 2022, it is already the deadliest for the press in the Americas since the Office of the Special Rapporteur for Freedom of Expression existed in the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, an office that I already lead that 37 murders of journalists have been reported in a third of the states that make up the Organization of American States (OAS). This Wednesday marks the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists and it is a time to reflect on these alarming numbers.

A good part of the murders occurred in places with a weak presence of civil public institutions. The vulnerability of journalists increases in areas far from large cities and in border areas. There, in proportion, there are few communicators who are easily identifiable and who do not always have the support of publishing houses or famous media. Some murders were also reported in urban contexts, mainly related to coverage of protests and mobilizations in the streets.

With horror murders committed viciously were denounced. Incinerating journalists is a clear and cruel warning message for the remaining press and for society as a whole. Other homicides occurred against journalists who had denounced to the authorities that they were afraid and that they received threats, alerts that were not heeded. We recorded murders that were carried out after the withdrawal of state protection. There are those who were killed in front of their homes, in their most intimate place, and there are relatives of journalists who were murdered in the same barbaric acts. An example of the time we live in is a banner that was hung last month on the portal of a media outlet that read “we are going to kill journalists.” Threats and intimidation are a constant that does not diminish. Let us remember that the murder of journalists is considered the most serious form of censorship.

The scenarios in which the murders take place point, in turn, to the urgent wounds that must be attended to by the States. The deceased people have been covering drug trafficking, organized crime, climate change, violence against indigenous peoples, protests, among others. These murders inescapably show us the urgent problems that democracies must discuss and solve. Protests, borders and areas far from the big capitals are environments that occupy a relevant place on the public agenda of democracies and the murder of journalists hinders social understanding of these issues. We will hardly find effective solutions to problems that cannot be counted and debated freely.

I know that the States in which journalists have been murdered and have received death threats are well aware of the seriousness of these macabre crimes, and how they have been on the rise in recent times. Many of these States already dedicate efforts to protect journalists, combat and prevent violence. Without these actions, the figures would undoubtedly be higher. However, we must do more. Preventing violence against the press from the discourse of public leaders, protecting the press at risk to prevent threats from being carried out, and exemplarily punishing those who exercise violence against the press, are international obligations of States.

We cannot ignore conditions that enable violence against the press. Identifying them is an important step in order to act on them. The lack of state presence. When the institutionality is not there, there is nowhere to turn in the face of threats, and violence becomes a common and tolerated issue. Violence is facilitated in areas where organized crime has a strong presence that has displaced official institutions.

There is greater vulnerability in the journalists who report from local media outlets, who are closer to the powerful they oversee. More so in areas where there are few media outlets and the audiences respond to smaller logics. Therefore, they do not enjoy the coverage that the national or international media could have, nor do they manage to access protection and complaint mechanisms.

Another enabling condition to address is easy access to weapons in our countries. It is a complex debate that should be promoted with a view to discussing the way in which these criminal structures, which extend their influence over large territories, obtain weapons and ammunition in a global market that lacks exhaustive controls.

Lastly, and without it being possible to establish a direct link to the murders for the time being, the stigmatizing statements of high-ranking public officials who, by delegitimizing the press, contribute to creating permissive environments for crimes, avoiding violence, demeriting the profession journalistic or to try to quickly disassociate the murders from the informative exercise.

This is a time when the press is more challenged than ever. Journalism continues to be a noble, possible, indispensable job, which we want to continue exercising with full guarantees. To fully protect the exercise of freedom of expression, it is necessary to put an end to impunity for crimes against journalists through justice systems that are sufficiently solid, independent and willing to prosecute those responsible in an exemplary manner. In the deadliest year for the press in the hemisphere, it is transcendental to rebuild the confidence of the press in its institutions to report with authentic freedom.

Pedro Vaca Villarreal is the Special Rapporteur for Freedom of Expression of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights.