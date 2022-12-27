Home page World

Of: Nadja Zinsmeister, Jennifer Lanzinger

An extreme cold spell is currently throwing the United States into chaos, and the death toll continues to rise. In Buffalo, people froze to death in their cars. The news ticker.

Update from December 27, 20:51: The extreme onset of winter in the USA has already claimed the lives of 50 people. However, the authorities expected more victims to be buried under the masses of snow on Tuesday. At least 28 people died in Erie County, New York state alone, according to district official Mark Poloncarz on Twitter.

“The coroner’s office has confirmed 3 more fatalities. The total confirmed death toll from the storm is now 28,” Poloncarzam wrote on Twitter Tuesday.

Update from December 27, 4:15 p.m.: At least 50 people have died in the past few days in extreme cold and heavy snowfall in the United States. The authorities expected more victims on Tuesday who are said to be buried under the masses of snow. “Unfortunately, we’re still recovering dead people,” said the police chief of the hardest-hit city of Buffalo, in western New York state, on CNN.

The New York Department of Transportation tweeted images of snow removal vehicles fighting their way through the snow on icy roads and of trucks and cars going off the road in the snow and getting stuck in the deep snow. Governor Hochul had already declared a state of emergency for the state of New York last week. President Biden assured the state of federal support on Tuesday night.

“The deadliest Christmas in 50 years”: cold horror in the USA

Update from December 27, 10:20 a.m.: At least 50 people have died in the United States in recent days due to extreme cold and heavy snowfall. Arctic winter storm Elliott is now being described by authorities as “the deadliest Christmas in 50 years.”

The Christmas weekend storm brought meter-deep snow, double-digit minus temperatures and hurricane-force winds across much of the United States. The region around the Great Lakes in the north-east of the USA and on the border with Canada was particularly affected. Hundreds of thousands of homes were affected by power outages.

“My heart goes out to those who lost loved ones this holiday weekend,” US President Joe Biden wrote on Twitter. Kathy Hochul, the governor of the hard-hit state of New York, spoke of a “historic snowstorm” and warned of further snowfalls in the city of Buffalo, where dozens of people have already died. “The storm is easing but we’re not over the hill yet,” she wrote on Twitter. She called on people not to take any risks and to stay at home.

There are warnings of further snowfall in Buffalo. © Twitter page of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul via AP/dpa

Ice storm “Elliott” rages in the USA: Extreme cold claims at least 50 lives

Update from December 27, 6:11 am: The historic US snowstorm has claimed the lives of at least 50 people. There were 27 fatalities in the particularly affected district of Erie County in the state of New York, as administration official Mark Poloncarz reported on Twitter on Monday evening (local time). Of these, 14 of the fatalities were discovered outdoors and three in a car, Poloncarz tweeted. Three people suffered fatal heart attacks while shoveling snow.

Families searched for food, medicine and other essentials in western New York, reports the US broadcaster NBC. However, supermarkets and pharmacies were still closed. Some hotels would not have snacks or drinks for free sale. For example, a desperate mother is looking for diapers for her twins on social networks. Other parents urgently need cold medicine for their sick child. It’s still unclear when the supermarkets in the Buffalo area will reopen.

According to the authorities, 49 people died in the snowstorm in nine states. In the hardest-hit city of Buffalo, there were hour-long power outages, and dead people were found in their cars or under snowdrifts. Rescue workers went from vehicle to vehicle in search of other fatalities or stranded drivers.

A historic snowstorm in the USA: Buffalo is in a state of emergency. Rescuers are attempting to restore power. © JOED VIERA/afp

Update from December 26, 10:26 p.m.: The extreme weather conditions in the USA claimed more lives on Monday. According to new official information, at least 47 people have died in a total of nine states. By early Monday morning (German time), US media had reported between 39 and 41 fatalities.

The situation in Erie County in western New York State developed particularly dramatically. At least 25 of the 47 fatalities were recorded in Erie County. The city of Buffalo was hit particularly hard. The state governor, Kathy Hochul, spoke of a “crisis of epic proportions”. It’s like being in a war zone. Front doors disappeared behind snow drifts up to three meters high, and the situation became life-threatening due to power failures in freezing temperatures.

A motorist was apparently lucky in Buffalo and got out of his frozen vehicle. © Joed Viera / AFP

The governor has experienced every major winter storm of the past 60 years, she told CNN. “This is the worst.” In her estimation, the “blizzard of 22” will still be talked about in the coming generations. According to the US weather service, the situation should finally recover somewhat on Tuesday.

Deadly cold wave hits USA – man freezes to death on his birthday

Update from December 26, 2022, 4:48 p.m.: The extreme cold snap in the USA has already claimed numerous lives. US media have so far reported at least 39 people who have died. Now the identity of one of the fatalities is apparently known: a 56-year-old father was found dead on his birthday in the heavily affected US city of Buffalo after family members had previously searched for him.

information from TheMirror According to family members, the body of the 56-year-old father was identified after the man was found dead on the ground, face in the snow. His sister had previously launched an appeal on Facebook on Christmas Eve to help find her brother. “Our brother is missing,” the post reads. “If he comes to your door, please help him.” She also asks for a call or text if anyone has any information.

The search for the 56-year-old ended with a sad certainty: the man did not survive the extreme cold and snowfall in Buffalo. His sister published information about his death on the donation website that same evening GoFundMe. “My brother died unexpectedly on his birthday,” she writes. “I humbly ask for donations for my brother’s funeral.” One of his sons also publicly mourned the deceased 56-year-old. He wrote on Facebook: “This pain is overwhelming. I can not stop crying. I’m glad I spoke to him yesterday and told him I love him.”

Extreme cold wave in the USA causes chaos and fatalities – rescue workers overwhelmed

Update from December 26, 2022, 12:40 p.m.: Only very few would have expected this magnitude: the extreme cold spell in the USA is causing chaos in many parts of the country, numerous fatalities and people cut off from the outside world. The city of Buffalo, which lies on the shore of Lake Erie in the US state of New York, was particularly hard hit by the cold front.

Heavy snowfalls and gale force winds caused so-called whiteout conditions on the roads, in which drivers can lose their orientation due to the extremely limited visibility. Many people were stuck in their homes and cars. At times, the police and fire brigade were unable to respond to emergency calls. According to authorities, seven people died in Erie County alone on Sunday. On Saturday, rescue workers helped with the birth of a child over the phone, she wrote New York Times.

Hundreds of thousands of households were affected by power outages over the weekend. On Saturday morning (local time), more than 1.6 million households were temporarily without electricity, as the PowerOutage website showed. The Arctic cold front also messed up the Christmas plans of many travelers: According to the flight data website FlightAware, more than 10,000 flights were canceled from Friday to Sunday. Chaos reigned at many airports. Some have been temporarily closed.

Original notification from December 26, 2022, 7.40 a.m.: Washington – The cold wave in the United States caused chaos in many places, and the number of victims is increasing. As reported by US media on Sunday, the number of people killed by the winter storm is now over 30. Temperatures were in the double-digit minus range in many regions.

Cold wave rolls over USA: death toll rises – hundreds of thousands without electricity

The NBC broadcaster, citing its own count, even reported 41 fatalities, the ABC broadcaster at least 39. Rescue workers and officials expected the number of victims to continue to rise. With icy winds and severe rapid falls, the situation was life-threatening in some places, especially in the region and around the Great Lakes in the north-east of the USA and on the border with Canada. Hundreds of thousands of homes were without power. Vacationers and travelers have also had to expect restrictions for days. A Lufthansa flight to Frankfurt had to wait for hours on the tarmac.

USA: Cold wave hits Buffalo with full force – city cut off from the outside world

The storm hit the city of Buffalo, which is located on the shore of Lake Erie in the US state of New York, with all its force. The city of Buffalo on the border with Canada was cut off from the outside world, and emergency services could not reach particularly hard-hit districts. The state governor, Kathy Hochul, spoke of a “crisis of epic proportions”. It’s like being in a war zone. Front doors disappeared behind snow drifts up to 2.40 meters high, and the situation became life-threatening due to power failures in freezing temperatures.

In Erie County, where Buffalo is located, some people froze to death in their cars and others were found on the road in snowdrifts, official Mark Poloncarz said. “This is not the Christmas we wanted.” The power supply will not be restored before Monday. Gov. Hochul dispatched about 200 members of the National Guard to the Buffalo area to support emergency services. “It’s extreme, it’s dangerous and deadly,” she told CNN. Even National Guard units got stuck in the snow and needed help. A video on social media shows what minus 40 degrees means.