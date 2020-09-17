Scientists have for the first time detected a planet the size of Jupiter (Jupiter) which is orbiting a white and small or dead star about 80 light years away from Earth. The news related to this discovery has been published in the journal ‘Nature’. The planet is named WD 1856 b. The question of this kind of star is in front of scientists, how the planet was saved.It is rotating small stars every 34 hours. Professor Ian Crosfield, assistant professor at the University of Kansas, US, said, “The planet is roughly the size of Jupiter, but its orbit period is very short and a year on this planet is only 1.4 days.” Crosfield said, “This discovery suggests that even small white stars may have their own planets, about which we were not aware of until now.”



Planet is bigger than star

The White Dwarf Star is the remnant of a star that first transformed into the Red Giant and then merged into a dense core the size of the Earth. This planet is much larger than the star. Usually, as the star is dead, the planets around it also perish but this did not happen with WD 1856 b. Crossfield says that people are searching for the circling planets of White Dwarf Star where life is expected. It is quite strange and it is a mystery how the planet has survived so far.