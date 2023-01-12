This January 27th the remake of dead space which is expected by many. Therefore, Motive Studios released what will possibly be the last trailer for the reimagining of Isaac Clarke’s journey on the Ishimura. Here we leave them.

This Dead Space launch trailer is full of moments any fan of the game will remember. From the moment the repair team crashes on the Ishimura, to the time before fighting the final boss. Of course, with a very noticeable improvement in the graphic section.

The original game already had some segments dedicated to the action. It seems that the remake will increase them or at least make us feel more urgency in some situations. Even its developers said they would add things that the 2008 technology couldn’t do. We are only a few days away to see what they were talking about.

Dead Space Remake will be out for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on January 27. Supposedly it will make use of the technologies of the new generation of consoles to give us a more immersive and frightening experience. Do you already expect it?

What is Dead Space about?

This story will put us in control of Isaac Clarke. He is an engineer member of a repair team that is going to help the USG Ishimura ship, which has been incommunicado for days. Upon arrival, he and his team find that the key is full of murderous alien creatures, so they look for a way to escape.

Source: EA

Even today Dead Space is considered one of the best games in the survival horror genre. Besides that it is highly applauded for its immersion and its atmosphere of space terror. Let’s hope that the remake does justice to this title and if it goes well, maybe we will also have a remake of its sequel. Did you play the original?

