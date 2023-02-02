Despite the fact that the remake of dead space had a positive critical reception, it seems that the commercial performance has not been as great as expected. Although at the moment there are no details from EA, it has been mentioned that the launch of this reimagining sold less than half that The Callisto Protocol achieved in its first week.

According to GamesIndustry.biz, who compile UK physical sales, the remake of dead space was the best selling game last week. Unfortunately, the sales were not as great as expected. However, this is not as simple as it might seem.

To start, The Callisto Protocol It arrived in the 2022 holiday season, a period in which people are more willing to buy physical games. In the same way, this title reached more platforms, since it did have a launch on PS4 and Xbox One. For its part, its price is less than the $70 it is worth dead space. Finally, the GamesIndustry.biz registration only takes into account physical sales, and not digital sales in the UK.

Of this number, 80% of the sales of the remake of dead space correspond to the PS5while the other 20% comes from Xbox Series X users. On the other hand, Forspoken, the second major launch in recent weeks, debuted in fourth place in this market. This is the list of the 10 best sellers:

one. dead space

2. FIFA 23

3. God of War Ragnarok

Four. Forspoken

5. Mario Kart 8: Deluxe

6. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

7. Fire Emblem Engage

8. Nintendo Switch Sports

9. Pokémon Violet

10. Minecraft (Switch)

It remains to be seen what the performance of the remake of dead space in the United States, and it is very probable for EA to share official numbers until the end of the fiscal yearwhen we know for sure if this title met sales expectations or not.

On related topics, you can check our review of the remake of dead space here. Similarly, EA Motive talks about the possibility of making another game of dead space.

Editor’s Note:

It seems that the main reason why the remake of dead space It hasn’t sold that much, it’s because of its price. We are talking about $70 dollars, or $1,759 pesos in Mexico, a fairly high price that many may not be willing to pay.

Via: GamesIndustry.biz