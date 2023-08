Friday, August 11, 2023, 10:13 p.m.



| Updated 10:20 p.m.





comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

A column of charred vehicles, some with bodies inside, according to witnesses, gave an account of the speed with which the fire spread through the historic city of Lahaina, once the capital of the kingdom of Maui. The initial number of six dead, passed the …

This content is exclusive for subscribers