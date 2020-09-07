E.Sustaining a monstrous lie for years not solely prices a whole lot of psychological energy, however generally additionally some huge cash – no less than when the silence of a witness needs to be purchased at a excessive value, as within the case of the Stöhr and Etlinger households, who’re involved within the new episode of the The crime sequence “Die Toten vom Bodensee – Der Blutritt” develops an advanced drama. The 2 investigators Micha Oberländer (Matthias Koeberlin) and Hannah Zeiler (Nora Waldstätten) must untangle the threads. They definitely don’t suspect the darkish secrets and techniques that Marlene Stöhr (Stefanie von Poser), struck down with a crossbow within the neighborhood of the so-called blood kick, through which greater than 3000 horses took half, is dragging round along with her. Since she is in a coma after the crossbow assault, the staff of investigators sadly can not query her. Micha Oberländer and Hannah Zeiler dive deep into the stud world of the wealthy Etlingers, through which Marlene Stöhr can be at residence because the godmother and surrogate mom of the younger, bold Ferdinand Etlinger.

In a devastating hearth solely a 12 months in the past, virtually all the stud’s horses would have perished within the hearth – had it not been for the courageous Ferdinand, who was in a position to save a lot of the horses whereas his mom died within the flames. A particular horse, nonetheless, the outrageously costly breeding stallion by Daria Roth (Jule Ronstedt), fell sufferer to the fireplace, however Marlene Stöhr believes that that is precisely the horse that Marlene Stöhr noticed when he was kicked. The truth that her son Oliver (Marlon Boess) instantly reappears after a six-month absence doesn’t make the occasions happening within the fantastic Lake Constance backdrop any simpler. Briefly, it’s a difficult matter.

There isn’t any scarcity of drama

As if the viewer weren’t already busy with all these entanglements, friendships and enmities in addition to monetary machinations of these concerned, scriptwriter Timo Berndt additionally blames Marlene Stöhr for an affair. Her husband Adrian (Peter Knaack), who fell for a sect-like affiliation, is aware of about his spouse’s liaison, which is why he burns photographs and a bra of her in a scene within the backyard. In the meantime, Marlene Stöhr is struggling to outlive within the hospital. After an excellent half hour of a criminal offense story, you hardly know what to do together with your consideration and empathy.

By the way, on this episode overloaded with dysfunctional household relationships and friendships, the gorgeous Hannah Zeiler, who is just too near closeness, as she as soon as breathes pseudo-philosophically, is allowed to “love” unsatisfactorily. In any case, the principle activity of the Austrian investigator doesn’t appear to be to search out the answer to the case in intelligent conversations along with her German colleague Micha Oberländer, however to all the time placed on the identical severe facial features, which features a barely open mouth, which is one consequently solely is aware of from fashions on the catwalk. Nicely, every so often she raises an eyebrow and wears her hair in another way, however that is concerning the selection. Even when seriousness the That does not imply that Hannah Zeiler’s attribute trait is that there is no such thing as a room for appearing. However Nora Waldstätten doesn’t appear to need to enter.

Christopher Schärf as Raphael Stadler reveals which you could play even cold. The girl of his coronary heart, Hannah Zeiler, whom he’s after for the sake of cash, he approaches so ungraciously and dispassionately, as if he was simply making a to-do listing for the day forward. The enjoyment of even probably the most evil human feelings is all of the higher, together with the hatred that flashes in Gernot Etlinger’s (Falk Rockstroh) face as quickly as his son Ferdinand even approaches him. The terminally sick man, who would relatively die slowly than obtain a dwelling donation from Ferdinand, blames his son for his spouse’s loss of life in flames. If there’s one factor within the episode “Der Blutritt”, it is drama. However simply conjuring up a battle in each doable nook and cranny doesn’t imply {that a} good crime thriller is the consequence.

The useless from Lake Constance – the blood kick runs right now at 8:15 p.m. on ZDF.