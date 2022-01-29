Tax evasion and money laundering: the VIP lawyer investigated

He is the VIP lawyer Michele Morenghi, 48, the lawyer at the center of the Milanese investigation, coordinated by the adjunct Tiziana Siciliano and the prosecutor Mauro Clerici, because he would have managed to transfer the “full ownership of the shares” of the real estate Orsa Maggiorewith the complicity of the owner Mario Bagnato, former owner of bingo halls in Bergamo and Stezzano, who has died in the meantime, to the Hungarian company Ior Finance Kft. “.

The company of the dead customer is held. He was the lawyer of Loredana Lecciso, Alba Parietti and Lory Del Santo

Morenghi is a lawyer known in the news for having also assisted in the past Loredana Lecciso, Alba Parietti and Lory Del Santo (all completely unrelated to the investigation), but also for having been rector of the Pulitzer University of Budapest and consul in Italy for Sierra Leone. Yesterday the military of the GdF economic and financial police unit seized six properties between Milan and Lecco as a “guarantee of the tax credit” and served a simultaneous guarantee notice to Morenghi and his presumed nominee.

